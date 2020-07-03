Handheld announces major upgrades to its NAUTIZ X2 all-in-one Android rugged computer

Jul 03, 2020 Ed Holden

Handheld Group, manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, has announced major upgrades to its Nautiz X2 enterprise rugged handheld. A new processor and more memory plus an upgraded operating system transform the all-in-one Nautiz X2 into a faster and more powerful device than ever before. Even with these upgraded features, pricing remains unchanged.

The Nautiz X2 gives enterprise users a slim and compact mobile computer that can handle all the tasks of a day’s work, with built-in ruggedness against moisture, dust, extreme high or low temperatures and potential drops.

“A brand-new processor and operating system give the updated Nautiz X2 even more impressive speed and performance to complement its high-end look and feel,” says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. “The Nautiz X2 also has value-adding accessories that help workers stay mobile — such as docking the device in a vehicle or improving efficiency with a pistol grip.”

The Nautiz X2 features:

A compact, lightweight and sleek design.

A powerful 8-core processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

High-quality, high-speed scanners with 1D or 2D capability.

Efficiency-enhancing add-on accessories, including holsters, vehicle cradles, wrist mounts and pistol grips for UHF and long-range (LR) scanning.

4G/LTE Android phone functionality and high-speed data.

Android 9.0 and Google GMS certification for full access to all Google apps, including Play Store and Google Maps.

NFC, BT 5.0 LE and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/r/ac.

Integrated 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and flash.

Sunlight-readable 4.7-inch capacitive display with multi-touch sensitivity.

True ruggedness, meeting IP65 and MIL-STD-810-G standards.

Free MaxGo mobile device management software for secure, custom setups.

“Designing with key factors such as technology, materials and usability while keeping costs down is a constant challenge we strive to meet,” Hed says. “The Nautiz X2 is absolutely packed with features, and now it offers even faster performance. And since we are offering these upgrades at the same low price, the Nautiz X2 is an even better value.”

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the new Nautiz X2 remains unchanged and units are now in stock. Orders can be placed immediately.