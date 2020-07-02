Lumenia publishes new white paper – ERP Contracts: A foundation for controlled ERP projects

Jul 02, 2020 Ed Holden

ERP projects are collaborative design and build projects that get to the heart of business processes. Without having clearly contracted scope, responsibilities and deliverables – like any design and build project – they can run far over budget and schedule and diverge from any original notional scope.

Lumenia Consulting’s latest white paper on ERP Contracts: A foundation for controlled ERP projects, explores as to how ERP Contracts are clearly a foundation for successful ERP projects.

This white paper examines the various contractual elements of typical ERP programmes, where the main risks for scope creep and budget might lie, and how to mitigate those in well-constructed commercial documentation and contracts. It also explores the factors and opinions to be considered when contracting partners for an ERP project.

