Janam unveils new temperature sensing kiosk

Jul 02, 2020 Ed Holden

Janam Technologies, the provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, has unveiled the newest addition to its Guardian family of access management hardware solutions.

With advanced thermal imaging and facial recognition technology, GT2 is described by the company as an extremely affordable and easy-to-deploy temperature sensing kiosk that quickly and accurately reads the body temperature and confirms the identity of individuals entering a facility.

As a first line of defence against COVID-19 and other contagions, GT2 screens an individual’s temperature from up to 20 inches away and is more hygienic than thermometers that require physical contact. Available in pedestal, countertop and wall-mounted formats, GT2 easily integrates with gates, turnstiles and door access control systems in sports and live entertainment venues, airports, hospitals, retail establishments, restaurants, office buildings, hotels, schools and virtually any organisation that wants to reassure staff and guests that they are entering a safe environment.

Key facts

GT2 helps businesses improve safety and comply with guidelines proposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as by state and local governments for operating during COVID-19 by enabling contactless entry and instantly identifying anyone with a fever.

GT2 speeds self-credentialing with the ability to read a person’s body temperature in less than one second, with accuracy of ±0.9° F.

When a body temperature exceeding a predefined threshold is detected, GT2 provides an instant notification in the form of a voice alert and a siren.

GT2 includes an optional mask detection mode and can be configured to grant access only if an individual is also wearing a face mask.

Facial recognition technology can be enabled to identify employees at entry, log their date and time of entry and record their temperature to efficiently integrate into existing Human Resources systems.

Android-powered and equipped with a brilliant 7-inch touch screen display, GT2 offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE (for data) connectivity for sharing information in real-time.

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies, says: “As businesses and organisations prepare to reopen in a world with COVID-19, mandatory masks and temperature checks are two strategies recommended by the CDC to promote safety and reduce the spread. Janam’s GT2 kiosk provides the advanced temperature sensing and mask detection technology required for contactless access control at a super affordable price that is thousands of dollars less than other solutions of its kind.”