D2C eCommerce Webinar: What to Consider When Going Direct-to-Consumer

Jul 01, 2020 Ed Holden

Date & Time: Weds 15th July, 14:00-15:00

Due to the popularity of our first ever webinar, D2C eCommerce: What to Consider When Going Direct to Consumer, we've decided to make this session available again on Wednesday 15th July at 2pm.

It goes without saying that this is a difficult and strange time for us all. Now more than ever we need to come together to face the challenges ahead which is why we are inviting you to this D2C eCommerce webinar. Let’s discuss why setting up an eCommerce presence will help you secure ALL your sales channels - and help you serve your customers better in a post-covid19 landscape.

Register Here



This webinar is hosted by three experts from Magento, Maginus and Consultant, Aidan Connor. Aidan Connor, the former Global Digital Platform Manager at Mayborn, will share his experience going direct-to-consumer with Tommee Tippee, focusing on the customer journey and personalisation.

Join us on July 15 to learn:

The benefits and challenges of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) eCommerce

Tactics to avoid potential conflict with partners

The pros and cons of marketplaces vs brand-led sites

What D2C looks like in practice. Aidan's lessons learned helping Tommee Tippee go Direct-to-Consumer

20 min deep-dive into Magento Commerce

Register Here