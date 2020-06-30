Videojet launches Videojet 1280 continuous inkjet printer

Jun 30, 2020 Ed Holden

Videojet Technologies, the coding, marking and printing solutions provider, has launched its new Videojet 1280 CIJ printer.

Built on over 40 years of expertise in the continuous inkjet coding market, the Videojet 1280 is the latest printer in the Videojet CIJ range. Designed with two key focuses, reliability and simplicity, the Videojet 1280 is easy for operators to use and maintain.

The Videojet 1280 incorporates the proven Videojet printhead and fluid system technology, which can provide stable performance and reliability across a broad range of operating conditions, including variable volumes and production runs. The 1280 can remain unused for up to 14 days and can still provide excellent print quality on start-up without the need for additional printer intervention.

Engineered to help reduce unplanned printer downtime, the 1280 features Videojet Dynamic Calibration. The printer constantly monitors environmental conditions and automatically adjusts jetting parameters to help maintain superior print quality and maximise uptime. The 1280 is also available with the Positive Air printhead option that requires no plant air and allows for long runs between printhead cleaning.

If an issue does occur, operators can recover quickly in many cases with on-board, easy-to-understand ‘How To’ videos, guiding them through basic tasks without the need for extensive training. In addition, optional VideojetConnect Remote Service offers remote servicing capabilities at the touch of a button. Operators are claimed to be able to gain instant access to the world’s largest network of CIJ experts, connecting the Videojet technician directly to the production line for immediate assistance. This virtual access can help manufacturers recover quicker, and deliver increased uptime, while minimizing the need for in-house maintenance.

With up to 95% reduction in time taken to replace maintenance components versus legacy Videojet CIJ models, the Videojet 1280 is simple to use and maintain.

Featuring the Videojet SIMPLICiTY interface, the 1280’s tablet-inspired 8-inch touchscreen display is designed to greatly reduce operator printer interactions to help eliminate potential user errors. This Code Assurance capability means manufacturers don’t need to be CIJ experts in order to manage their day-to-day CIJ operations. Instead, manufacturers can focus on their primary tasks of running the production line, knowing that the Videojet 1280 will continue to put quality codes on their products with minimal operator interaction.

With the 1280, manufacturers can benefit from only 5 minutes of user-performed annual preventive maintenance, either every year, or when the printer reaches 3,000 hours, whichever occurs first. There is no need to be a CIJ expert for standard maintenance, because with predictable preventive maintenance, the 1280 can help to eliminate nasty surprises that can cause unscheduled downtime.

In addition, the 1280 features the no mess, no waste, no mistake Videojet SmartCartridge system that drains fluids from the cartridge and offers additional protection against leakage during transport and handling.

“The Videojet 1280 has been built on our proven and innovative continuous inkjet technology, offering virtually error-proof operation and an easy-to-use printer,” said Mithun Ramachandran, CIJ Business Unit Manager at Videojet Technologies. “The SIMPLICiTY interface greatly reduces operator printer interactions to help eliminate potential user errors through an intuitive, tablet-inspired 8” touchscreen interface. Combined with one, reliable and easy-to-replace Videojet SmartCell service module, the Videojet 1280 CIJ printer delivers class-leading reliability and easy usability.”

Manufacturers can choose from a variety of long shelf-like inks that have been designed to meet their requirements. Videojet iQMark inks are responsibly designed and manufactured to maximize contrast, adhesion and uptime while meeting safety, environmental and regulatory requirements. Every batch is tested to ensure it meets strict quality control specifications.