Konica Minolta announces AccurioJet KM-1e B2+ UV inkjet press

Jun 30, 2020 Ed Holden

Konica Minolta has unveiled the AccurioJet KM-1e digital inkjet B2+ sheetfed UV colour inkjet production press as it continues to accelerate its growth within industrial print markets.



Since its launch in 2016 Drupa, AccurioJet KM-1 has been acclaimed as the first choice for B2+ digital printing press. Many commercial printers, online printers, direct mailers, publishing and book printing companies have benefited from multiple installations because of its media versatility resulted from Konica Minolta’s original UV inkjet technologies.

Following the legacy of the AccurioJet KM-1, the main benefit of AccurioJet KM-1e remains its infinite business expansion possibilities from current business fields to more profitable applications. Konica Minolta culminated benefits of the UV inkjet technology to maximize excellent printing capability on various types of media, including plastic substrates, transparent film, foiled paper, metallic media, canvas and synthetic substrates.

The Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e will continue to help customers pursue high value-added products where high quality production, extensive media compatibility and personalisation are required. As one example, Konica Minolta is working with partner MGI on varnishing solutions for high value print and with motioncutter digital laser technology for highly decorative cutting that will open more doors for customers to work directly with agencies.

First installations of the Konica Minolta KM-1e have already been made in Europe and in the US. More details will follow soon.

Toshi Uemura, Executive Officer, Division President of Professional Print, Konica Minolta Inc, said: “Under our concept ’Igniting Print Possibilities’ we summarize our drive to solve customers’ and social challenges by the means of digital printing through further automation, integrated on-demand digital production and visualization of quality and operation. The AccurioJet KM-1e is a key pillar in ourstrategy to help our customers seize the many new opportunities digitalisation brings along, supporting the trend to switch from offset to inkjet printing in a fast-growing market.”

He added: “The main benefit of AccurioJet KM-1e remains its infinite expansion possibilities. It helps customers to unlock doors to new and more profitable applications. As just one example, we know from feedback that some customers are working more with agencies directly now thanks to the combination of world-class technologies. We can offer from high quality print through to varnishing and highly sophisticated decorative cutting for customer business expansions.”

Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1, which is referred to as the “Swiss Army Knife” of printing thanks to its versatility with substrates and applications, as well as its successor benefit from Konica Minolta’s unique Dot Freeze Technology™. The patented process, known as DFT, has overcome one of the fundamental challenges of inkjet printing – uncontrolled ink dot movement that reduces print quality and workable materials. The technology uniquely self-freezes ink drops upon contact with materials, resulting in superior colour stability and consistency and excellent results with instantly dry perfects prints.