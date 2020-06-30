EPM Solutions and Yotta partner to deliver connected asset management to industrial and hazardous sectors

Jun 30, 2020 Ed Holden

Asset management engineering and technology company, EPM Solutions has announced it has signed a partnership agreement with asset management software provider, Yotta. The partnership will allow the two companies to draw on their complementary asset management technology, resources and expertise to deliver connected asset management solutions to industrial and hazardous sector clients across the UK.

Under the terms of the partnership, EPM and Yotta will work together to enable clients and prospects to build connected IOT networks, incorporating and connecting their plant and infrastructure assets. The solution offering will be based on Yotta’s next-generation connected asset management software suite, Alloy, but will also incorporate EPM’s asset identification, tagging and integrity approach, which is tried and tested across a wide range of sectors including; transport, waste management and oil and gas.

The new partnership will enable Yotta, which has traditionally targeted local authority and council customers, to draw on the expertise of EPM Solutions to expand its reach into new market sectors. At the same time, it will allow EPM to enhance its offering to existing customers and prospects across engineering, industrial and hazardous environments.

By enabling customers in these industries to monitor the condition of their assets by connecting with sensor devices, the use of Alloy will allow EPM to provide customers with the critical data they need to avoid catastrophic equipment failure or plant breakdown. It will also be key in helping deliver monitoring and measurement needed to ensure compliance with the latest industry regulations.

Gary Kerr, Founder and Managing Director, EPM Solutions said: “We were looking for a way of taking our baseline of software and technical asset management experience, that has held sway for so long in asset intensive industries, and deliver a truly joined up connected Internet Of Things solution that would allow customers across this space to start breaking down data and process silos, both driving efficiencies and using data more proactively to inform their decision-making. That is what working with Yotta and using its Alloy connected IOT asset management platform has enabled us to achieve.”

Anique Bravenboer, alliance manager, Yotta, said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with EPM and draw on their in-depth understanding and expertise of industrial and hazardous environments to bring our flagship Alloy solution to new markets. Our relationship with EPM is symbiotic. We complement each other well, and in the short time we have been working together we have already seen a great cross-pollination of ideas.

Moving forwards, the two companies are evaluating new markets that they could explore together but also looking at how they can best use technology to widen opportunities in existing markets.