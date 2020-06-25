Rockwell Automation and PTC deliver enhancements to FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC for simplifying and accelerating digital transformation

Jun 25, 2020 Ed Holden

Rockwell Automation, Inc. and PTC have announced strategic enhancements to FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, to serve the needs of the fast-growing industrial digital transformation market.

Launched in 2018, the FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC offering has already seen rapid customer adoption, helping achieve significant improvements in operational efficiency, reduction in unplanned downtime and improved quality.

The latest enhancements center around improved OT/IT integration, enabling customers to contextualise real-time operational data from critical sources such as plant floor devices, control platforms, and time series-based Historians and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). By automatically integrating the contextualised data and underlying data models into Industrial IoT/Analytics platforms like the PTC ThingWorx platform, clients are able to simplify, automate, and accelerate OT/IT convergence.

This approach also maintains, enriches and propagates OT data models into IT systems. These data models and the underlying information can then be leveraged in developing richer analytic insights and predictive outcomes at the enterprise level.

“These integration capabilities reduce the data cleansing, aggregation and contextualisation work by up to 80%, which accelerates digital transformation deployment. These new capabilities will allow customers to achieve faster time to value and increased ROI,” said Arvind Rao, Director, Product Management at Rockwell Automation. “We’re very pleased to achieve yet another milestone in this joint innovation journey with PTC and be recognised as leaders in modular and integrated capabilities spanning Industrial IoT, analytics, MES, and augmented reality.”

“We’re delighted with the deeper integration capabilities of the FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, but more importantly how we’re applying the technology to high value digital use cases that unlock double digit impact for our customers,” said Howard Heppelmann, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, Connected Operations at PTC. “We look forward to continuing our strategic relationship with Rockwell Automation to help customers accelerate and simplify their connected enterprise journey.”