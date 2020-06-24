MJ Refrigeration selects Microlise for journey management & proof of delivery solution

Jun 24, 2020 Ed Holden

MJ Refrigeration has selected Microlise to provide a full fleet performance, journey managementand proof of delivery(POD) solution, to secure greater visibility of delivery operations and increase customer service levels and operational efficiency.

A family-run business operating in Shropshire, with a service ethos that supports key national customers with its fleet of 20 vehicles, MJ Refrigeration will also benefit from a more streamlined contact-less delivery process through the ePOD solution, to enhance customer interaction and reduce both journey miles and administrative effort.

“Our investment in this technology will help us to maintain our core focus on customer engagement and support our commitment to quality and value,” commented MJ Refrigeration’s Company Director, Mark Jones.

“By partnering with Microlise, and utilising this integrated solution, we are ensuring that we equip our fleet with a best-in-class journey and delivery management solution,” concluded Jones.

“MJ Refrigeration has a keen focus on quality customer service which has never been more critical as we re-build and consolidate business in the wake of the global pandemic crisis,” said Microlise Chief Executive Officer, Nadeem Raza. “We are pleased to be providing market-leading solutions to manage, monitor and positively impact on its operation and drive improved fleet efficiency” said Nadeem Raza, Microlise Chief Executive Officer at Microlise.

“We look forward to developing the relationship to ensure that our ePOD application delivers the degree of driver support and reduction in management time that our customers typically experience.”

Driven by safety to provide industry-leading, integrated fleet technology, Microlise is the UK market leader across HGV telematics, with a current installed base of over 500,000 global assets. The company works with many of the transport industry’s leading operators, including 14 of the UK’s largest retailers and with industry heavyweights such as MAN Truck & Bus, Knorr-Bremse and JCB.