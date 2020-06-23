Multimodal 2020: On the move to March 2021, with continuity plan in place

Jun 23, 2020 Ed Holden

As a result of the directions provided by both Public Health England and the UK government, the organisers of Multimodal have been obliged to reschedule the UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe’s premier freight transport, logistics and supply chain management event, until 23-25 March, 2021.

Commenting on the decision to further postpone, Robert Jervis, logistics portfolio director, Clarion Events said: "Whilst we are disappointed to make this decision, we have to place the safety of our customers, attendees, staff and suppliers at the forefront of our thinking, bearing in mind both governmental directions and general public health advice.

“Having canvassed the opinions of a large sample of visitors and exhibitors, it was clear that the pragmatic approach is to further postpone the event to 2021.”

After 13 years, Multimodal has become an important event in the calendars of people on all sides of the supply chain, providing the information, inspiration and contacts that they rely on.

“However,” Jervis continues, “to maintain some continuity, we will be launching a series of alternative initiatives and digital activities – including online webinars, with the first launching on the July 15th; followed by others from September onwards.

“In the autumn, we will launch an upgraded Multimodal website, offering additional content, as well as networking opportunities for individuals to participate in discussions on topical issues. Further detail will follow shortly.”

Furthermore, in association with leading trade magazine, Freight Business Journal, Multimodal has also launched a 30Under30 initiative.

This is an opportunity for individuals under the age of 30 that are working in any aspect of the freight logistics and supply chain industry in the UK and Ireland to gain recognition as rising stars and future leaders.

Multimodal 2020, which had already been rescheduled from its original date in June 2020, will now be held at the NEC in Birmingham on the 23rd-25th March 2021.