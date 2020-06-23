Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and Acer keep pushing innovation

Jun 23, 2020 Ed Holden

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN will have a high-tech boost ahead of the start of the 2020 season as a global ICT leader, Acer joins as official partner.

High-performance computing company Acer will contribute its more than four decades of innovations and advanced technologies to Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN’s push towards the front of the Formula One grid.

The link-up between a major player in the world of technology and a company competing in motorsport’s top category highlights the several points of contact between these two worlds operating at the cutting edge of development.

As official IT hardware partner, Acer will provide ConceptD workstations and monitors to be used in the Hinwil, Switzerland based headquarters, on and off the track. As part of the agreement, Acer and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN will also work together to create engaging and compelling content for the growing audiences following both companies.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: “As a company, Sauber Motorsport shares a lot of values with Acer. Both our companies, founded in the ‘70s, have been innovating and refining their respective products since day one of their history. It is this relentless pursuit of excellence that leads us to explore the synergies that a partnership like ours with Acer can offer, I am looking forward to sharing the success of this 2020 season with them.”

Hajo Blingen, Vice President Marketing, Acer Europe SA: “We are proud to partner with one of the most prestigious teams in Formula One history. At Acer we always push the boundaries of what is possible in high-performance computing, a spirit we share with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in delivering incredible innovation and perfomance from the design of the car to the race track with our technology involved.”