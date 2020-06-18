Manufacturers urged to recognise and celebrate successes of the sector

Jun 18, 2020 Ed Holden

Now in its 12th year, the esteemed Make UK awards acknowledge and reward the extraordinary work of the UK manufacturing sector. The 2020 Make UK Awards seek to recognise leading lights within the manufacturing industry, looking for those apprentices and businesses that have made significant contributions across the industry.

With categories across business units, ranging from Innovation, Energy & Sustainability, Health & Safety and this year’s new categories - Manufacturing Matters and SME of the Year, the awards put the spotlight on the UK’s leading manufacturers. Along with business specific awards there are 5 separate apprenticeship awards, aimed at rewarding individuals that have done the most to seize the training and development opportunities presented to them.

Judged regionally and nationally by independent industry experts, this rigorous competition shines a light on the very best manufacturers and initiatives across a range of categories – rewarding change, innovation, best practice, and people.

Free to enter and open to all manufacturers, business entrants can apply to multiple categories along with nominating leading apprentices within their business. This year’s virtual programme means application, judging and awards ceremonies will all take place online. Closing date for submission is Friday 3 July.

For more information email awards@makeuk.org or call 0207 654 1540

Business Categories

Business Growth and Strategy

Developing Future Talent

Energy & Sustainability

Health and Safety

Innovation, sponsored by HVM Catapult

Manufacturing Matters, sponsored by relayr

SME of the Year

Apprentice Categories

Business Apprentice of the Year: Rising Star

Business Apprentice of the Year: Final Year

Engineering Apprentice of the Year: Rising Star

Engineering Apprentice of the Year: Final Year

Apprentice Endeavour Award

Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of Make UK, said: “Manufacturing is fundament to the UK and now more than ever is it important to recognise and celebrate the achievements and strength of the sector.

“The recent pandemic has highlighted both the role of manufacturing to the UK as well as the flexibility and willingness of the sector in supporting the country at its time of need. We’ve seen highly skilled individuals across the sector step up to the plate, switching production to go from making components for cars to making PPE equipment at the drop of a hat.

“Recognising success is incredibility important in breeding a positive culture within businesses and I urge UK manufacturers’ to speak up and be proud of their own achievements.”