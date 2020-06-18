Bringing advanced billing software to the 3PL party…

Jun 18, 2020 Ed Holden

WMS innovator SnapFulfil is ‘snapping up’ 3PL clients with its new multiple billing software that offers the highest levels of detail, accuracy and clarity.

With margins ever tightening, there’s the option of setting different rates for quantities shipped and charging accordingly, offering greater economies of scale. The new software also helps with better data quality, resources allocation and process flow – critical at the best of times, but certainly during the present Covid-19 pandemic.

Value added services can be recorded on RF (either adhoc or against shipments and receipts) and charged onto the customer. Improved flexibility also means more focus on storage and tenure charges - with 3PLs now able to bill for occupancy of an entire section, bay or zone, as well as by SKU per location and by product volume (cm3) for storage in STU and non STU controlled slots.



Additionally, with charges increasingly itemised, the enhancements provide extra ways and means to bill by manifest and for dispatch note, bill of lading and goods received note document generation.

Other functionality enhancements include pick surcharges and the ability to bill for oversized products using the STT type; passing on shipping carrier and consumables charges; specific shipment cost and invoice breakdown; generating recurring support charges, as well as invoices for a priority shipment or receipt where additional labour has been used to rush through the processing.

SnapFulfil’s managing director UK & Europe, Tony Dobson, said: “We’ve worked closely with a number of 3PL customers to develop these advancements because all businesses are different, and we understand the need for arriving at workable solutions together. The feedback has been excellent, with clients also benefitting from tiered rates of charging for the likes of split and smaller pallets.”

Wigan based business 3PL – which specialises in multichannel fulfilment for fast growing brands in the e-commerce, retail, and wholesale sectors, via 250,000 sq.ft of high-quality warehouse accommodation – is a recent SnapFulfil WMS client taking advantage of all the new software.

3PL managing director, Ian Walker, added: "We chose SnapFulfil because it’s scalable, stable, configurable, affordable and API friendly, plus it has a range of functionality specifically tailored to the needs of 3PLs. It has allowed us to really sharpen up our warehouse management efficiencies, providing greater accuracy and transparency, as well as cost and resource savings."