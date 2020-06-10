Direct to Consumer Ecommerce Report

Jun 10, 2020 Ed Holden

This is a time of uncertainty. We’re seeing a drastic shift in the retail landscape which is affecting businesses of all shapes and sizes.

According to the Centre for Retail Research, which has been forecasting retail trends over the past two decades, predict that by the end of the year, a total of 20,620 retail stores will have pulled down their shutters for the final time. This is why a Direct-to-Consumer channel should be considered as an insurance policy against an uncertain future for manufacturers, brands and distributors.

The evolution of the digital age has paved the way for manufacturers to adapt their retail channels by selling directly to consumers. But beyond the desire to drive more direct sales, what’s in it for manufacturers and B2B businesses?

