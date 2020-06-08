The modern workplace: how resellers can help customers unlock hidden productivity and collaboration

Jun 08, 2020 Ed Holden

The modern workplace is constantly evolving to meet employees’ and customers’ changing needs and keep up with digital transformation. These pressures require businesses to adapt their ways of working to remain innovative and competitive in the marketplace.

By implementing a modern workplace combined with technology to enhance productivity, users can benefit from continued collaboration and communication to unlock hidden value from within their team.

A modern workplace also offers employees a flexible way of working, including the ability to work remotely and implementing flextime. There is no longer a need to enforce a traditional office-like culture and working hours when they can work from anywhere in the world on a smart device. This transformation aims to minimise productivity issues, improve the interaction between customers, partners and employees, and meet business and users’ requirements in a secure way.

Jacey Moore, Chief Marketing Officer at Giacom discusses the benefits a modern, digital workplace can offer to help partners unlock hidden productivity and flexibility for their customers, whilst keeping data secure.

Digital collaboration

For customers with remote workers, employees must be able to work collaboratively – even when they’re on the go. By providing a set of tools integral for managing teamwork, such as Microsoft Teams, offering real-time communication and visibility, users can effectively run a business from wherever and whenever they may be working. It’s vital in a modern workplace for those who are inside and outside of the organisation to stay connected and have access to everything they need in a controlled and secure way. Communication through multiple platforms can cause delays and messages to get lost, so to improve efficiency, productivity platforms must act as a communication hub for the team to collaborate seamlessly.

Stay connected on the go

Working on the go means users need to be able to operate across multiple devices while doing day to day activities like waiting for appointments, commuting or working from home. By keeping files in one place they’ll stay synced so that users have access to the latest version of each document, no matter where they are. Even when offline or at times with low to no signal, the system can auto-sync after working offline on a laptop, meaning no work is lost. In the cloud, facilities such as OneDrive syncs users’ live files immediately, ensuring employees have access to the latest version of each file, no matter where they are – delivering both flexibility and productivity for customers. And this isn’t just relevant for syncing files, the ability to collaborate digitally should also bring together phone calls, conferencing, messaging and meetings from any location – unifying the increasing number of decentralised teams that make up the modern workforce

Get up and running fast

Making the transition to a digital workplace shouldn’t be about implementing complicated software and protocols that take time to deploy and are difficult to manage. Deploying and managing users, devices and apps can be simple and straightforward when using the right software. The administrator has control over who can access what data within their business via a single admin console, and they can also add or remove user accounts in no time – another way of improving productivity levels for your customers.

Keeping data secure

The number and sophistication of cyber-attacks is increasing at a rapid pace, so data security has become a priority for businesses, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) alike. A modernised workplace naturally presents cybersecurity challenges as users are able to work on-the-go using their smart devices. Factors such as connecting to public Wi-Fi hotspots only increases the number of potential targets for hackers to attack, putting access to commercially sensitive business and personal information at risk.

While on the move, cloud security applications, such as Microsoft’s EM+S and Windows 10 Security will help to keep your SMB customers protected by reducing the security risk when out of the office with built-in app protection. For businesses to create a productive environment while protecting their data, implementing Microsoft Intune will enable users to control who and what external individuals have access to, as well as using Azure Information Protection to secure their data. The cloud-based service focused on both Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Mobile Application Management (MAM,) allowing customers to work amongst multiple devices with sensitive data remaining private.

Work with your CSP

A CSP can actively help to provide valuable insight and support to an MSP by discussing possible add-on solutions, revenue options and technical expertise, ultimately acting as the foundation of success. With fast provisioning, the service provider can help to support the MSP in providing valuable options to its customers in every step of the process.