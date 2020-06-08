Epson UK strengthens team with appointment of new MD from senior European management team

Jun 08, 2020 Ed Holden

Rob Clark, who remains senior vice president of Epson Europe, has been appointed MD of Epson UK & Ireland.

Clark has been one of the senior executives behind the company’s strategy to grow the business inkjet market and switch users away from laser printers, one of the most strategically important areas for the company.

Clark comments: “Our success last year in business inkjet – driving the shift from laser will continue. We see the new ways of working that are evolving as the perfect time for customers to benefit from the inkjet advantages, such as cutting energy usage, boosting productivity and reducing waste.”

Globally Epson invests approximately $1.3 million every day into R&D to maintain its position as a global leader in innovation. This has led to a diverse portfolio of products with primary focus on printing, visual imaging, wearables and robotics. Its current growth phase focuses on collaboration and open innovation – a strategy highly suited to today’s environment.

This commitment to innovation has resulted in Epson’s diverse product range including the cartridge-free printing solution called EcoTank – especially important at the current time this solution means consumers don’t have to worry about the cost of printing, or running out of ink. Epson has also recently introduced value plans called ReadyPrint – responding to consumers’ changing behaviours and request for subscription-type plans that result in automatic delivery of new inks delivered direct to their door.

Clark continues: “Many of our business areas have exciting, innovative new products launching this year, which will strengthen and expand already strong product portfolios. We have already seen significant demand for our new label printer and C&I in particular will introduce a raft of significant new LFP products at a time of strong growth in the signage and textile industries. And interest in PaperLab and the secure and paper recycling it offers in growing through Europe, to mention just a few.”

He concludes: “One thing the current crisis has served to prove is the resilience of Epson overall and the dedication of both the European and UK Epson teams. I’m honoured to lead such a fantastic group of people and look forward to us all being back in the office soon.”