New Critical Manufacturing and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd partnership ‘will deliver modern MES for complex discrete manufacturers’

Jun 04, 2020 Ed Holden

Critical Manufacturing has entered into a global Consulting and Services partnership with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), the global IT services, consulting and business solutions provider.

Under the agreement, TCS will offer global consulting, project development and implementation support services around Critical Manufacturing’s Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for customers in the complex discrete industry, including the semiconductor, PCB manufacturing, medical device, aerospace & defence and automotive segments.

“TCS works with leading manufacturers globally, helping them scale up product innovation and pursue their growth and transformation initiatives,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, IoT & Engineering Services, TCS. “This partnership with Critical Manufacturing adds to our expanding range of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and MES solutions that help our customers scale-up and future-proof their global manufacturing operations.”

TCS offers a comprehensive suite of services and solutions to help manufacturers build smart, future-ready operations. The partnership with Critical Manufacturing focuses on go to market, consulting services and aftermarket support offerings. TCS will customize, deploy and maintain these solutions for its customers across the world, leveraging its deep contextual knowledge of their operations, and its global capabilities.

“We are pleased to announce the TCS partnership,” said Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO at Critical Manufacturing. “As our modern MES platform is getting significant traction, we need to supplement our teams with partners having worldwide presence and a strong MES implementation practice. TCS’s strong capabilities in both consulting and implementation services, along with a significant aftermarket offering, is ideal.”