Delivery tracking for local fleets

Jun 04, 2020 Ed Holden

International shipping software specialist SmartFreight can help complement the services provided by external carriers by integrating its Tracker4Transport (T4T) solution into their supply chain.

T4T is a highly cost-effective, real-time tracking technology providing visibility of the delivery journey via your own vehicles, part of the SmartFreight shipping solution for firms using multiple external carriers to identify the quickest, cheapest or greenest option.

A lack of shipment visibility from a local fleet in comparison to other transport provider partners may lead to customer frustration. However, just like a Tier 1 carrier T4T delivers complete transparency for customers, capturing and relaying key shipment details via a smartphone or tablet app without the need to deploy costly specialised hardware in each vehicle.

Drivers download SmartFreight’s Android or Apple application on their smartphone, enabling them to quickly scan SmartFreight delivery labels and identify the shipment stage using QR barcode technology. Once the system captures the data, it will then provide tracking of that shipment’s progress, offering full transparency between supplier and customer from end-to-end – from the instant a shipment is scanned out of a warehouse to its eventual destination.

The customer is sent a branded email or sms informing them of the order’s despatch with a URL to a branded tracking portal, and with constant updates of the shipment’s progress when scanned by the driver using the T4T App

Benefits for the supplier include shipments delivered by their own fleet held in single platform as well as those given to external carriers for consistent reporting and tracking visibility; optimal route planning via integration with Google maps to take into account delivery timescales requested by customers; sign-on-glass capability to capture the end recipient’s signature for proof of delivery (POD); and integration with phone camera to record damages or location if parcel is left at customer premises.

Gary McDermott, Regional Partnership Manager at SmartFreight, said companies with their own fleet of delivery vehicles would benefit significantly from T4T, which can also be tailored to meet their business requirements in relation to specific driver runs or ‘milk-runs’ to company owned stores.

He explained: “Tracker4Transport provides full end-to-end visibility of shipments via your own fleet right through to POD signature capture, removing the need for paperwork to be carried by drivers and manually filed and recorded once returned to the warehouse. This combined with its ability to provide a single consistent platform for Customer Service teams to manage shipment deliveries has proven to be a game changer for many companies.”