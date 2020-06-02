Webinar - Contract and Billing: Increase your turnover by really billing all logistics services.

Jun 02, 2020 Ed Holden

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM BST

Logistics service providers – whether in warehouse logistics, transport management, air freight or rail transport – provide a variety of services to their customers on a daily basis.

This cooperation is based on contracts containing the services specifically agreed, including billing conditions – across a thick jungle of information and individual agreements. Errors can creep in quickly. Often, however, services that go beyond the contractual agreements are not documented at all – and, as a result, not billed after the fact. This results in complex invoice corrections and not infrequently in high monetary losses on the part of the logistics service providers.





Are you sure you are invoicing your customers quickly and in full for all services under agreed contracts? And are you billing at the correct price? Are you also billing for services not agreed under the original contract? Or do you perhaps feel that suppliers are charging you too much?

If so, we have the perfect solution for you: EPG | CnB – our powerful contract management and billing solution.

Join our webinar to find out how to:

document, record and invoice all the logistics services you actually provide

create specific customer and supplier contracts with the required level of detail

easily include all the relevant people in the internal approval workflow and minimize the risk of errors from the outset

improve the invoice checking process on the customer side by using the web portal

avoid cancelled invoices, credit notes and debit notes

and ultimately increase your revenue

If you are not able to attend our live session, sign in for the webinar anyway to secure access to the recordings immediately afterwards.



EPG | CnB (Contract and Billing) is the comprehensive solution for digital contract and billing management for all logistics services. From contract creation through comprehensive records of performance to contract assignment and automatic invoicing: This tool provides powerful modules for all work and process steps.

The main advantages: EPG | CnB ensures that all services under the agreed contracts are billed quickly and in full at the correct price. EPG | CnB also documents and reliably bills for any services provided beyond the original contract. Invoice verification by the customer is then carried out in a time-efficient manner in the customer web portal. Expensive adjustments of invoices and cancellations are therefore a thing of the past. With the verification process significantly shortened, invoices are paid faster.