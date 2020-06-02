Exertis integrates its accessories portfolio

Jun 02, 2020 Ed Holden

Exertis, the route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands across consumer, business and enterprise, has appointed Jamie Brothwell as commercial director and Sam Williams as sales director for its accessories business. Both will report to Mike Buley, Exertis consumer managing director.

As commercial director, Brothwell will extend her responsibility for accessories and peripherals at Exertis’ Harlow and Basingstoke facilities to include the products and vendors at its Kondor business in Christchurch. Her remit will include vendor relationship management and implementing the strategy for growing the category. In addition, Williams has been promoted to the role of sales director for accessories including the company’s own brand products across audio, power and protection, and imaging and innovation.

According to Context, mobile and computing accessory categories accounted for nearly £380m in UK&I distribution in 2019.

“I am delighted to have made these two key appointments as we look to maximise the benefits of a more integrated approach for our accessories business. Jamie and Sam have the right experience and management skills to enable our teams to support our vendors and customers in ensuring that we not only fulfil the demand for accessory products, but also always ensure we attach accessories to sales at every opportunity. Both are well respected individuals at Exertis and it’s testament to the talent that we have in the company that we can make such appointments from within,” said Buley.

Brothwell has been at Exertis since 2014, most recently as business development director. Prior to that she was general manager for the printing division, where she successfully grew the category in revenue and profit by expanding the vendor portfolio and growing the breadth and depth of the customer base. She joined Exertis from Samsung where she was head of channel sales and spent ten years at Midwich in various sales and management roles.

Williams started his career at Micro Peripherals, spending four years in B2B and on-line sales roles. He returned to Exertis ten years ago, rising to the position of general manager responsible for key accounts in the retail sector.

In addition, Cheryl Wheeler has returned to Exertis as general manager for accessories, reporting to Brothwell. She started her career at Micro P, almost 25 years ago and spent 15 of those working in the AV category. She will add considerable experience to the team.