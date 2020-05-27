Omron releases new CP2E Series all-in-one controller for compact IoT applications

May 27, 2020 Ed Holden

Supplier of end-to-end automation solutions, Omron Automation Americas, recently announced the release of its new CP2E Series all-in-one controller that provides advanced control that enables IIoT connectivity for compact machines.

The controller improves manufacturing productivity and quality by making it easy to visualize the performance and data of connected machines through simple programming.

Manufacturers are constantly driven to streamline their processes from machine setup to operation and maintenance. Even with compact machines and limited budgets, it’s essential to make good use of production data to visualize machine performance and prevent unexpected shutdowns. However, these demands are difficult to meet because they often require an expensive controller to build an IIoT ready system.

The CP2E cost-effectively enables IIoT connectivity for compact machines. The controller collects machine performance data and shares the necessary information with enterprise networks, while the predefined program data and function blocks allow virtually anyone to set up machines to perform complex control. This dramatically reduces the time required for programming, testing, debugging, and maintenance.

In addition, the CP2E’s extended operating temperature range makes it a reliable option for machines in non-manufacturing industries, such as infrastructure and agriculture, where the demand for controllers is increasing. These industries have typically used non-standard controllers that customers have to manage and maintain using their own expertise, since environmental resistance as well as IIoT is crucial. The CP2E gives these customers a more user-friendly option.

Key features and benefits of the CP2E include the following: