Expected surge in demand for cold storage solutions

May 26, 2020 Ed Holden

Higher seasonal temperatures and reduced product demand stemming from the COVID-19 crisis will result in cold storage spaces exceeding capacity, according to temporary power and temperature solutions company, Aggreko.

With long range weather forecast promising scorching temperatures throughout an already challenging summer, food and beverage companies are being encouraged to plan ahead and prevent a situation where cooling systems may struggle to meet rising demand.

“Ensuring enough cold storage space remains a concern, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Matt Watson, Temperature Control Specialist at Aggreko. “Restaurant and hotel closures have resulted in less demand for certain food products, so these goods are remaining in rapidly filling chill/cold stores. As such, more temporary chill/cold storage capacity may be required at a national level if we are to ensure the country’s infrastructure is not overwhelmed.”

Aggreko’s cooling systems can compensate for the additional duty required due to rising temperatures, ensuring that sites can operate as normal. Its cold storage equipment is also proving useful for projects where intensive maintenance is required, and as an emergency measure for food storage warehouses experiencing unplanned downtime.

Matt continues: “I believe top-up or add-in solutions that provide additional cooling capacity will be increasingly in demand in the coming months. Also, companies are going to need solutions that can work alongside existing installed infrastructure to reduce temperature back to required store temperatures.

“With the likes of Make UK recently advising that the situation is only likely to get worse before it gets better, we’d encourage companies to start procuring these solutions sooner rather than later.”

Aggreko’s rapid response team enables equipment to be delivered and set up within hours. Additionally, the company’s experienced engineering team can visit locations to design and install bespoke package with minimal disruption.