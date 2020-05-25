SnapFulfil conjures up ninth Magic Gartner Quadrant

May 25, 2020 Ed Holden

Synergy’s SnapFulfil has been placed on the elite Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) – for the ninth successive year.

SnapFulfil is one of a handful of solutions worldwide to be selected for the prestigious 2020 WMS MQ. Businesses are independently measured on both vision and ability to execute.

The award winning, cloud-based WMS has this year progressed from the 'niche' quadrant (focused on producing tangible feature improvements) towards 'visionary' thanks to its product roadmap, which focuses on addressing WMS trends and new-commerce distribution needs.

The MQ guide additionally acknowledges SnapFulfil’s easy configurability and inbuilt flexibility to adapt to changing requirements, via an ever evolving rule engine that allows high levels of noncode adaptability to support customer-specific and vertical-industry-specific requirements.

Also highlighted by Gartner MQ is SnapFulfil’s unique and scalable pricing strategy, which allows companies to flex their number of users and associated costs - based on seasonal demand variations - plus an investment strategy of simplifying, as opposed to the industry norm of complicating, its offering.

SnapFulfil’s UK & Europe CEO Tony Dobson says: “We are so proud to have received this prestigious recognition once again from Gartner MQ, where SnapFulfil is considered one of the most reliable, robust and efficient systems globally.

“It recognises our ongoing commitment to deliver a system where customers can enjoy a rapid return on investment. Also, the ease of which operators can execute our system stands out from the crowd in what is a highly competitive marketplace. With social distancing and tighter budgets the new ‘norm’, SnapFulfil can be implemented remotely and operational in 45 days or less, and it’s not expensive to set in motion, or difficult to realign.”