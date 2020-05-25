Interphone introduces temperature monitoring and flow control solutions to prepare for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

May 25, 2020 Ed Holden

Interphone has teamed up with Dahua Technology, a global video surveillance specialist, to help private and public sector organisations create a safer in-building environment and experience as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

As an accredited Dahua Integrator Partner, the company will have access to the latest innovations in thermal access control, temperature monitoring, people counting and flow control, which will be used to develop epidemic safety protection solutions all types of premises.

“These technology solutions will assist in the identification of those persons who may be unwell, while controlling the flow of people in and out of buildings,” explains Julian Synett, CEO of Interphone Limited. “They will support effective prevention and control measures that will be required moving forward to protect occupants and visitors, as well as reduce the staffing requirement to carry out these monitoring and control functions at entrances and exits.”

Interphone will now have a range of temperature monitoring cameras available that includes free-standing, wall-mounted and integrated turnstile-mounted options. They are accurate up to a distance of three metres and to within ±0.3-0.5 degrees centigrade. They can be located at any entrance – all with easy installation and flexible deployment – to provide fast and non-contact screening, with extremely high passage efficiency. In fact, it takes just 0.2 seconds per person to identify any abnormal temperature and, if required, whether someone is not wearing a face mask.



Meanwhile, an AI-empowered people counting camera will be able to automatically and accurately calculate numbers in real-time for those organisations that require limited people flow in and out of buildings. It will provide full visibility and control of the amount of people entering a building, making it possible to avoid congestion, maintain social distancing and mitigate the risk of infection and spread of the pandemic.



When the number of people reaches a set limit, the flow control solution changes the digital signage located at the entrance, using a traffic light-style system, to automatically manage the movement of people. Anyone entering the building is alerted that the maximum capacity has been reached and asked to wait until space is available. As a result, there is no need to have added security staff located at the door to manually count people in and out of the building, which can help reduce workforce overheads and improve management efficiency.



“With the world coming to terms with the impact of the COVID19 pandemic, public and private sector organisations now face the challenge of how they operate in a safe, responsible and efficient manner as restrictions are lifted. Our epidemic safety protection solutions are suitable for any premises, so property operators and managers can take advantage of them to create a safer in-building environment and experience,” concludes Synett.