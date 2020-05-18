Essity leans on digital tools to fortify their manufacturing supply chain while improving machine health and productivity

May 18, 2020 Ed Holden

Augury, the AI-based Machine Health solution provider, has announced that Essity, the global provider of professional hygiene, consumer tissue and personal care products, has chosen Augury’s machine health solutions to help drive the digital transformation of its supply chain.

Augury’s technology and expertise will help improve Essity’s critical production machine reliability and fortify Essity’s supply chain by reducing unplanned downtime and providing greater insights into the health and performance of crucial machinery. The companies are working together to digitize Essity’s world class production processes and continuously develop scalable smart manufacturing programs that will further increase Essity’s sustainability, quality, and productivity goals. Through the partnership, Augury will be wirelessly monitoring and diagnosing the health of all of Essity’s production operations worldwide spanning 14 countries.

“Essity is continuously looking for ways to improve our overall sustainability, efficiency and quality, but this is especially true when it comes to improving and evolving our supply chain,” said Olli Härkönen, Global Manufacturing Digitalization Director at Essity. “The world is depending on us to continue producing the products it needs, especially in these trying times — and our people are rising up to the challenge, as always. Augury’s Machine Health solution will help us continue our focus on digitalization while reducing manufacturing costs and increasing reliability.”

Augury’s end-to-end Machine Health solution provides industry leaders with early, actionable and comprehensive insights into machine health and performance. Upon installation, machine operators are notified by Augury’s continuous diagnostics at the first sign of any developing issues with detailed malfunction analysis and prescriptive maintenance recommendations. Even the slightest changes to a machine’s health status are carefully monitored, diagnosed, and relayed as straightforward, actionable insights. Augury’s digital solutions help manufacturers attract millennial talent by enabling maintenance and reliability professionals to collaborate and work remotely, no matter their location.

“We’ve been constantly impressed by Essity’s drive to push the envelope in digital supply chain and manufacturing,” said Saar Yoskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Augury. “Essity’s program is an example of the kind of digital transformation efforts that leading companies around the world are starting to embrace to drive down costs and improve their resilience. Machine health is a foundational aspect of ensuring production processes more effective and the world is depending on us both to deliver.”