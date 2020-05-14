Unit4 recognised as one of top three most highly rated ERP systems in 2020 according to SoftwareReviews user survey

May 14, 2020 Ed Holden

Unit4 has been named a gold medalist according to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software users in SoftwareReviews’ latest Data Quadrant, and awarded top vendor in customer relationship management, vendor support, and ease of data integration.

Unit4 also achieved a Net Emotional Footprint score of +84, one of the highest among all the vendors, showing very positive user feeling towards the company and its ERP solutions.

Unit4 highlights from the user survey include:

83% of Unit4 ERP's users are satisfied with vendor support, leading all ERP vendors included in the comparison.

Unit4 ERP is one of the most highly rated ERP systems in 2020.

Support satisfaction and ease of data integration are two notable strengths of Unit4 ERP versus other vendors.

SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, based the analysis on software users’ answers to questions about user satisfaction with features and capabilities. The Data Quadrant offers a comprehensive evaluation of popular products within the ERP market, helping prospective buyers make better decisions by leveraging the experiences of real users.

This endorsement follows a period of transformation at Unit4, with new leadership and strategic focus on delivering “People Experience” for mid-market services organisations. Unit4 is committed to expanding its offerings to help customers automate and simplify processes so people can focus on the high-value work they enjoy and delivering their best. The company’s success in this prestigious quadrant is proof of its commitment to better serving people through purpose-built enterprise software.

David Piazza, President at SoftwareReviews, said: “Cloud-based ERP solutions are increasing in sophistication, and companies of all sizes are seeing benefits from their adoption. However, the best solutions are making a difference across the board: in user satisfaction and emotional impact on teams, as well as functionality and capabilities. Our survey, crafted by seasoned IT industry analysts and backed by 22 years of IT research, finds the vendors which offer complete business value to organisations deploying their ERP systems. We are delighted to be able to include Unit4 in this regard.”

Mike Ettling, CEO at Unit4 said: “At Unit4, our approach is to give people the means to focus on what really matters, which helps them in turn to bring benefits to the people they serve. This recognition is important because it provides an independent view of how well we serve our customers, and is testament to the fact that our platform not only has a powerful impact on the way teams work, but also adds value when it comes to fostering productive and engaged workplaces.”