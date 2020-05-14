Automate with Canon's UVGel Wallpaper Factory to maximise production of customised wallpapers

May 14, 2020 Ed Holden

Canon has launched its UVgel Wallpaper Factory together with partner Fotoba. Designed for maximum throughput, high quality and to run all day long, it is claimed to be the perfect solution for automated production of customised wallpapers.

Reinforcing Canon’s commitment to its customers, the UVgel Wallpaper Factory is available as a complete end-to-end solution for new customers and as an upgrade for existing Colorado roll-to-roll large format printers.

The UVgel Wallpaper Factory is a fully modular workflow solution consisting of a motorised Fotoba Jumbo Roll media loader (JRL), which is connected to the front of a Colorado large format roll-to-roll printer. The printer is connected to the Fotoba Cutter XLD 170WP and Rewinder REW 162 to automatically cut flexible media into custom sizes and lengths. And with the embedded taping unit, it’s as simple as ‘print, cut, rewind and tape’. The job is finished and wallpaper rolls are ready for immediate delivery. For regular print jobs, the two media drawers of the Colorado remain accessible.

The UVgel Wallpaper Factory solution can also be integrated into your existing workflow thanks to the Colorado’s open interface structure, giving you the option to choose input and output solutions from different suppliers.

The high-volume media feeder in combination with the productive Colorado printer delivers outstanding production throughput. Automated and unattended, from media input straight to finished output, you can rely on the UVgel Wallpaper Factory to get the job done. Say goodbye to manual operation and achieve full automation to boost your volumes and maximise your profits.

Dimensional stability and colour consistency are critical in wallpaper production to ensure a precise match from panel to panel. The benefit of UVgel inks is that they do not require heat to dry, so there is no media distortion with prints produced with the Colorado, resulting in a high-quality finished product. And if you’re producing large volumes of multi-panel wallcoverings, UVgel technology offers maximum control of dot gain and delivers optimal colour consistency print after print, even when produced across multiple printers and at different times. Reprint orders with guaranteed colour consistency, an essential in the digital wallpaper printing market, are now easier than ever thanks to UVgel technology.

UVgel inks are odourless and certified GREENGUARD Gold, AgBB, and Type II by ASTM, so wallpapers printed on the Colorado are safe to use indoors. And with the unique FLXfinish technology, you can offer customised wallpaper with a velvety matte finish to stand out from the competition and fuel growth.

Dirk Brouns, Vice President, Large Format Graphics at Canon Production Printing, comments: “Our customers repeatedly tell us that our UVgel technology is enabling them to explore new growth opportunities in the interior decoration market. That’s why we’ve developed the UVgel Wallpaper Factory in partnership with Fotoba. The highly automated workflow solution enables our customers to print exceptional quality wallpaper in quicker turnaround times, helping them to expand their offering in this market. From customer feedback to date, we’re confident that this is a game-changer for high-volume digital wallpaper manufacturing.”