CNH Industrial to create a customer-centric aftermarket supply chain with Blue Yonder

May 13, 2020 Ed Holden

Blue Yonder has announced that capital goods company CNH Industrial has selected Luminate Control Tower, along with several supply chain planning solutions such as forecasting and replenishment, as the backbone of its customer-centric aftermarket supply chain for its parts business.

C​NH Industrial is a global leader in capital goods that implements design, manufacturing, distribution, commercial, and financial activities in international markets. ​​CNH employs more than 64,000 people in 66 manufacturing plants and 54 research and development centers in 180 countries.

As part of its digital transformation journey and focus on continuously improving their customer experience, CNH Industrial was looking for proven and innovative solutions to optimize their spare parts management business throughout the 12 brands within the group. CNH chose Blue Yonder for its powerful processing, SaaS-based solutions that uniquely support the end-to-end supply chain. Combining Blue Yonder’s supply chain planning solutions with Luminate Control Tower will give CNH a powerful platform to monitor changing customer needs and align the supply chain with those needs in real-time.

Blue Yonder’s solutions can help CNH to dramatically improve its ability to monitor and respond to ever-changing customer needs, as well as anticipate and respond to potential supply chain disruptions through the power of Blue Yonder’s crisis control center – Luminate Control Tower. Luminate Control Tower provides complete supply chain visibility, orchestration, and collaboration across the end-to-end supply chain for more accurate, profitable business decisions. Leveraging Blue Yonder’s solutions, CNH will be able to gain visibility into demand signals from dealers and stakeholders, transforming their operations, and delivering an optimized customer experience.

CNH Industrial is strongly committed to achieving excellence in products, customer service, and sustainability in all the countries in which they operate. Their digital supply chain transformation underscores this commitment in orchestrating a smarter, more efficient inventory operations strategy. With Blue Yonder, CNH expects to:

Support real-time visibility and collaboration across their supply chain

Enhance collaboration across dealers and stakeholders in multi-tier networks

Maximize parts availability to minimize machine downtime and TCO

Enhance the dealer network retail capabilities and aftersales effectiveness

Continuously improve customer service levels and satisfaction

Enable agile, profitable, and responsive operations for spare parts management

Sense unexpected events across the spare parts supply chain and identify potential impact of disruptions and orchestrate subsequent corrective action

“Digital innovation is a strategic advantage for large, global companies like CNH Industrial and they are taking a leadership stance in deploying AI-infused technology from Blue Yonder to support their sustainability and supply chain goals and strategy,” said Johan Reventberg, president, EMEA, Blue Yonder. “We look forward to supporting their supply chain transformation with our unique Luminate Control Tower technology, complemented by Blue Yonder’s supply chain planning and execution solutions.”