UK manufacturers seeing biggest marketing improvement during COVID-19

May 12, 2020 Ed Holden

UK manufacturers have the best open rates for marketing emails among all industries during the COVID-19 crisis, according to data analysis by growth platform HubSpot of its 70,000 global customers.

While manufacturing ranks joint sixth for the increase in the amount of emails sent (16%), it’s the clear leader for the growth in open rate (77%), well ahead of industries such as consumer goods (64%) and entertainment (47%). This shows that purchasers in the manufacturing space are more open to potentially investing in new services at this time.

Increase in open rate for marketing emails against pre-COVID levels

Inken Kuhlmann-Rhinow – EMEA Marketing Director at HubSpot said: “The importance of email as a marketing tool continues to grow as the pandemic evolves and with open rates continuing to rise significantly, marketers will be beginning to see the impact. But with 44% more emails being sent than before the COVID outbreak, getting an email strategy right is essential and marketers need to be targeted, educational and empathetic. This is a difficult time, and simply being noisier to try and maintain consumer attention won’t work in the long run – it’s about growing better, not growing at all costs.

As open rates continue to remain strong, companies of all sizes are really leaning into email as a channel to effectively connect with their customers. Those who have implemented genuinely useful and informative inbound campaigns will be well-positioned to keep their customers on side, as will marketers who work closely with customer service teams to deliver a well-rounded, holistic customer experience.”