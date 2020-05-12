Aro launches pro-bono PR service for manufacturers helping fight Covid19

May 12, 2020 Ed Holden

Aro PR and Marketing is launching a pro bono PR service to celebrate the work of engineering, science and composites businesses helping to fight Covid19.

The service is a one-off campaign, which includes writing a news release and distributing it to Aro’s network of media contacts.

Managing Director Billy McKenna said Aro had been humbled by the tech industry doing its bit to help during the pandemic and the team had been scratching its heads as to how it could help in a meaningful way.

McKenna said: “We know many SMEs are unsung heroes who have adapted their manufacturing facilities in order to help the NHS - be it manufacturing parts for ventilators, producing chemicals for hand sanitizer or supplying PPE, but they don’t have the time or resources to tell their story.

“We’re offering to write and distribute their story to the media for free. We want to paint a picture of the varied capabilities in UK manufacturing and how the sector is coming together at this unprecedented time.

“We feel it’s the least we can do given the fact that UK businesses are working tirelessly to help provide our amazing NHS staff with essential kit to help save the lives of friends and family across the country.”

McKenna added: “Businesses can rest assured we’ve specially designed this pro-bono PR service to minimise the amount of time they need to input into the process, allowing them to concentrate on manufacturing the vital components needed for the NHS.”

Aro is no stranger to doing pro-bono work for good causes, having previously helped raise the profile of aviation charity Fly2help. It also supports local charities.