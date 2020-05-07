Brother UK launches free remote diagnostics tool

May 07, 2020 Ed Holden

Business technology solutions provider Brother UK, has launched free licences for its remote diagnostics software to ensure reseller partners can provide maintenance support to their customers, without the need for engineer callouts.

The Remote Panel tool, part of Brother’s Software Solutions Range, is designed to enable resellers to remotely diagnose, troubleshoot and solve any issues that arise with a customer’s printing device. Partners can access and navigate the device’s control panel as they would in person to resolve settings or identify parts for replacement.

Brother UK has made the tool available for free to help minimise printer down-time for essential workspaces and those working from home, while making sure reseller partners and customers can continue to comply with social distancing measures.

Andy Johnson, Brother UK head of product and solutions management, said: “Thousands of businesses are facing unprecedented disruption and have had to completely overhaul their ways of working. This is presenting resellers with new challenges in ensuring their customers have the IT infrastructure they need to continue delivering essential services and enable their employees to work at home productively.

“Problem-solving at distance is central to this and our Remote Panel tool will provide our partners with the ability to diagnose and solving technical issues for customers without the need to travel.”

All data shared from devices through the Remote Panel is directed through Brother’s highly secure communication channel to ensure customer and reseller IT systems remain safe and secure.

The Brother Software Solutions range is made up of seven products and services for its print and scan devices. The solutions are designed to ensure that businesses run as efficiently as possible and that they have all the print support that they need.