Epson launches its ReadyPrint Subscription Service in the UK

May 05, 2020 Ed Holden

Epson UK has launched ReadyPrint, its first subscription printing service for its consumer cartridge printer models.

As the nation adapts to home schooling and working from home, ReadyPrint brings customers savings of up to 70% on print costs with the added convenience of new ink delivered straight to their door, when they need it. Epson’s cartridge-free EcoTank printers will be also soon be added into the ReadyPrint service.

To help ease costs even further during this challenging time, Epson is offering its monthly subscription service, ReadyPrint Flex, for free for an initial three-month launch period until 31 July 2020.

ReadyPrint Flex is available for Epson WorkForce and Expression Home printers. There are three price plans to help with a variety of printing needs starting from less than £2 a month. With ReadyPrint Flex, customers choose a set number of printed pages per month £1.29 for 30 pages, £1.99 for 50 pages or £3.29 for 100 pages) and unused pages can be rolled over for 2 months.

Printers on ReadyPrint Flex monitor when ink begins to run low and replacement supplies are sent directly to the customer’s chosen address automatically, so they never have to worry about running out of ink.

Nico Michaelides, head of consumer sales at Epson UK, said: “The cost of ink and inconvenience of running out just when you need it most should never be an issue for our customers, but even more so during these uncertain times. With ReadyPrint, we want to be closer to our customers, help them save money and give them the peace of mind of having ink delivered straight to their home.”