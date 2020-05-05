CBI hails manufacturing ‘business heroes’ stepping up to tackle coronavirus

May 05, 2020 Ed Holden

Local businesses are finding practical ways to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on their communities. 2M Group in Cheshire, Croda International Plc in East Yorkshire and Nice-Pak in Flintshire, Wales are just some of the manufacturing firms involved in this campaign, each offering their help to protect lives and the economy from the effects of the crisis. The CBI is urging organisations to join this nationwide effort through its ‘business heroes’ campaign.

Examples include life sciences group 2M, which manufactures over 30,000 litres of hand sanitiser each day. 2M has gifted thousands of these to multiple hospital wards and care homes, as well as teachers of essential workers’ children, among others.

Another firm, Croda International, is addressing local needs through its Acts of Kindness initiative. It is providing up to £200,000 to support communities close to their manufacturing sites during the Coronavirus outbreak, with sites being able to tailor community support to meet local needs. The firm has also donated PPE to local care homes and community groups and has donated enough glycerine to their customers to make five million* bottles of hand sanitiser.

Wet wipes manufacturer Nice-Pak has introduced key employee welfare measures such as staggered start times and physical distancing. It has also built booths for colleagues to pack increased volumes of hygiene wipes. Its wider efforts include donating PPE and anti-bacterial wipes to local health and social care organisations.

As the UK grapples with the pandemic, the CBI is coordinating the efforts of companies stepping forward to provide assistance where possible, from coordinating computers for schoolchildren to PPE for health and care workers.

Felicity Burch, CBI Innovation Director, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the support business heroes are providing to their local communities at this critical time. Here we have just a few examples, but there are many more.

“That’s why I’m calling on any businesses able to play a part in the fight against the pandemic to get in touch. The CBI is coordinating these much-needed efforts and helping firms to explore what they can do to make a difference.

“From NHS and social care staff to people carrying out essential work in food manufacture, Post Offices and delivery services, workers are stepping up to the plate to shield society from the worst effects of the crisis, as is Government.

“Businesses recognise the key role they can play as well, and we are working them to find practical solutions to the challenges caused by the pandemic.”

*Five million assumes 250ml bottles at 2% glycerine.