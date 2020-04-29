Top 4 tips on SAP data housekeeping during lockdown

Apr 29, 2020 Ed Holden

Including free starter pack on how to build a successful data archiving strategy

SAP and data management specialist Proceed Group, is offering a free starter pack to anyone who needs help on building their archiving strategy. Organisations can share some of their non-business data from their SAP system and Proceed Group will give guidance on how to build a successful archiving strategy from the data provided. During this difficult time, many businesses are facing enormous challenges, however planning for the future with an archiving strategy, and keeping data in check will be invaluable post crisis.

Nick Parkin, CEO of Proceed Group offers his top tips on what you can get done to manage your SAP data during lockdown, for some pretty immediate ROI: