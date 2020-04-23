Penske enhances online shopping and buying experience for used trucks

Apr 23, 2020 Ed Holden

Penske has rolled out a new and improved version of PenskeUsedTrucks.com. The upgraded website includes an enhanced online experience featuring responsive, adaptive design using a state-of-the-art digital platform that makes shopping, buying and financing a used truck online easy.

“I am excited to introduce to commercial vehicle purchasers a website with a new look and feel and an improved customer experience,” stated Jack Mitchell, Penske senior vice president of vehicle remarketing. “When shopping online for the right used Penske trucks to fit your fleet’s needs, the intuitive search function is quicker and streamlined.”

To support social distancing measures related to COVID-19, customers can search through an extensive online inventory, speak with an expert via phone or email, and schedule a safe delivery or pick-up.

Penske Used Trucks, a business unit of Penske Truck Leasing, is a leading seller of high-quality late-model used commercial trucks to retail, wholesale, used truck dealers, and corporate truck fleet buyers. Penske sells used sleeper and day cab semi-tractors, straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, trailers and more. Penske sells the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles including: Ford, GMC, Hino, Isuzu, Freightliner, International and Volvo.