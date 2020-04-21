Mates in Mind calls on employers to act now to support long-term mental wellbeing during pandemic

Apr 21, 2020 Ed Holden

Following the release of data exploring the significant impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the mental health of the public and calls from experts and charities to research the long-term impact of the crisis.

James Rudoni, Managing Director at Mates in Mind said:“Mates in Mind supports recent calls for research to be undertaken around the particular and undoubtedly resonating impacts of this pandemic. However, we emphasise the sentiment expressed by Mind CEO Paul Farmer in recent days, who noted that people are already struggling to access the support they need in these uncertain times.

“In this crucial period, when our mental health as a nation is under strain and the mental wellbeing of our colleagues and employees may have slipped beneath other business priorities, we urge industry leaders to recognise that never has there been a more essential period for us all to invest in the mental health of our people. Supporting our workforces now, letting them know that there is someone there to support them, and how, when and where they can get help is vital if we want our people to be mentally fit for work during and post this pandemic.

“Mates in Mind are committed to supporting workforces in accessing the support they need. We know that in creating a long-lasting culture of openness and prevention, enabling individuals to recognise the signs of mental ill-health early, as well as knowing where they can go to for help, will help to tackle issues of isolation, anxiety and uncertainty around the topic.

Working alongside our partners from across UK industries, we remain committed to supporting the mental health of the Nation’s workforces through these uncertain times.”

Mates in Mind have evolved their current programme, tools and resources to specifically provide the clarity and confidence around managing mental health during COVID-19. As part of this work, the charity partnered with CECA to provide deliver a series of webinars that are accessible to all, including those who are currently furloughed.

Chief Executive of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Alasdair Reisner said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has changed all our lives and it is more important than ever that people get the mental health support they need.

“This is crucial not only for those who are continuing to work on schemes supporting our NHS, enabling key workers to travel, or delivering power, water, and the internet to our homes, but also for those who have been furloughed under the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

“Whether people are working from home, self-isolating, or continuing to work to allow the economy and the NHS to function, they must be supported in their mental health needs throughout this crisis.”

James Rudoni, Managing Director of Mates in Mind said: “As the scale and impact of this pandemic unfurls, we emphasise the need to remember that this is a marathon and not a sprint. Therefore, investing in the resilience of our workers so we can continue to tackle the ongoing challenges, is essential to ensuring the overall health of both workforces and organisations themselves, not only during the outbreak but also in the re-adjustment to the ‘new normal’ which will follow.”