Fluent Commerce joins commercetools software marketplace to support omnichannel retail

Apr 16, 2020 Ed Holden

Fluent Commerce, a provider of Fluent Order Management software, has announced a global partnership with commercetools – the headless platform for B2B and B2C commerce.

To enable retailers to respond to changes in their business landscape and consumer behaviour quickly and flexibly, Fluent Commerce will provide retailers with access to its order management platform via the new commercetools Integration Marketplace.

The marketplace provides access to approved third-party extensions and integrations which help retailers enhance their ecommerce offering. This includes mobile software, content management, fraud prevention and order management software.

“We believe that by making our software more readily available, we can enable retailers to bolster their business with our strong and proven order management capability faster. True omnichannel retailers who are nimble yet reliable in delivering on their customer promise will always come out on top,” says Jamie Cairns, VP Global Channel Sales at Fluent Commerce.

“By aligning our solutions with commercetools leading software marketplace, we are ensuring that Fluent Commerce sits side by side with the highest quality providers in a best of breed ecosystem, delivering on headless commerce. This means retailers can access the tools they need to provide the best online customer experience in one place,” Jamie adds.

Fluent Commerce provides a flexible, cloud native order management platform that can be customised to fit retailer’s omnichannel strategies. It allows retailers to achieve a single view of inventory and orders across all channels and provides customers with more convenient delivery and collection options to deliver a seamless omnichannel experience.

Fluent Commerce will offer access to its Fluent Order Management platform on the commercetools Integration Marketplace. It is one of a select number of commerce partners including Checkout.com, Contentful, Mobify and Sift Payment Protection.