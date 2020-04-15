Microlise provides free tracking, optimisation & communication solutions to public sector, not-for-profit & private organisations involved in pandemic effort

Apr 15, 2020 Ed Holden

To support what is now a massive humanitarian and logistical effort and for as long as the crisis continues, Microlise is providing asset tracking and communication solutions free of charge to frontline public sector and not-for-profit organisations.

A solution from Microlise has already been deployed at speed to support the Nottingham City GP Alliance which is performing home visits to test suspected Covid-19 patients. A Microlise mobile App, which is available for both Android and iOS devices, provides full location and tracking information for a team of doctors, allowing their administrative team to pinpoint the nearest doctor to a patient’s address.

Access to 2-way messaging means that patient addresses can be sent to doctors which also feeds location information into Google maps. Doctors simply log in, via a secure sign-in, and log off when they come to the end of their shift.

For organisations who are working across the supply chain, Microlise solutions manage planning & optimisation, tracking and delivery, real-time communication capability, task allocation, workflow management and proof of delivery information. This is particularly useful in cases where organisations are scaling-up operations at speed, and are relying on third-party contractors or agency workers and need to manage them as efficiently as possible.

Microlise already works with the vast majority of UK supermarkets, as well as with other hauliers that support these businesses, with its telematics, journey management and proof of delivery solutions proving to be valuable business tools in the current climate.

According to Nadeem Raza, Microlise CEO, “Our customers are depending on our mission-critical solutions like never before. We are doing all we can to support their efforts and are delighted to offer that same support to public sector and not-for-profits – whether that’s frontline NHS workers, pharmaceutical suppliers, local authorities delivering essential food parcels or other organisations who are keeping the country going during these difficult times.

“Microlise will endeavour to support community effort in any way we can. If the capacity to track the location of your resources, optimise routes and communicate with personnel in real-time would be beneficial, please get in touch.”

Microlise provides telematics, planning & optimisation, journey management and proof of delivery solutions to many of the UK’s HGV fleet operators, including 14 of the top 15 retailers.