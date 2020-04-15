Majenta Solutions offers to integrate UK manufacturing efforts to help defeat Coronavirus

Apr 15, 2020 Ed Holden

Majenta Solutions, the enabler of intelligent supply chains that help global car makers, the construction industry, aerospace and manufacturing achieve seamless integration with their suppliers, has confirmed the offer of its services to unify the efforts of manufacturers across the UK who are contributing to various initiatives to produce personal protection equipment and ventilators.

The unprecedented effort across the country’s manufacturing base is providing huge capacity, but the goodwill of so many disparate contributions to the national effort requires technical and logistical integration in order that this endeavour delivers the much-needed finished products to the front line.

Majenta Solutions was founded on perhaps the most complex of all these supply chain cases - the car makers - who operate global supplier networks to produce complex end-products that require a high degree of engineering design and component assembly integration.

Majenta Solutions is offering its expertise to companies designing and manufacturing PPE and ventilators in two specific areas. Firstly to ‘translate’ technical specifications from differing 2D and 3D CAD formats, to output CAD to STL for additive manufacturing and to provide validation of CAD model accuracy (specific service details here).

The second service Majenta is providing is their proprietary data exchange service, MX. This service enables technical and engineering information to be shared using ultra-fast connectivity typically 700% faster than industry standards with enterprise-grade 256-bit encryption and control automatic notifications, download limits & expiry dates.

David Downes, Majenta Solutions Managing Director said: “I’m not alone in being amazed and humbled by the speed and selflessness of manufacturing Britain’s response to Covid-19. Large corporations through to small-scale engineering businesses across the country have turned their hand to manufacturing PPE items and ventilator equipment.”

He continued: “It is critical that the effort being made by businesses around the country is harnessed. So we are offering our capabilities and services at Majenta Solutions as expert supply chain integrators to ensure design and manufacturing information for these vital products can be translated and shared. We do precisely this for complex supply chains such as car manufacturing to ensure all suppliers are aligned, coordinated and connected, so I know I speak for our whole company when I say we are delighted to put our shoulder to the wheel too.”