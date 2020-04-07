Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America installs TouchPath system to increase production capacity

Apr 07, 2020 Ed Holden

Houston, Texas-headquartered forklift manufacturer Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (‘MCFA’) has implemented international supply chain solutions provider TouchPath’s ‘TouchMES’ manufacturing execution system, integrating it with the company’s ERP system to increase production capacity and support expansion.

From its 860,000 sq. ft., 850 employee Houston-based plant MCFA manufactures and distributes Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks and Jungheinrich warehouse products, via a network of 450 dealers across North, Central, South America and the Caribbean.

TouchMES is a modern, performance-driven system that continuously monitors the status of all production, including shop floor processes, automatically updating the ERP to enable leaner manufacturing at lower cost according to TouchPath user feedback. Managers and supervisors have instant access to TouchMES-generated key performance indicators that support management decision making for greater efficiency and productivity, using real time dashboards and production status screens.

Additional TouchMES functionality installed for MCFA includes the visibility of production throughout the system and clear to build functionality of subassemblies. TouchMES uses MCFA-defined rules to control the manufacturing process: for example drag and drop capability allows the company to schedule and release orders to the shop floor. Capacity rules are applied that also control the mix of orders in real time.

Commenting on MCFA’s decision to deploy TouchMES Matthew Downey, MCFA senior manager, Operations Planning said: “As we are vertically integrated, we needed to optimise real time control of our manufacturing and distribution processes, especially around the manufacturing of key work-in-process subassemblies. TouchMES allows us to manage and maximize capacity, while meeting the specific demands of each customer. In short, the system allows us to scale production while remaining highly responsive.”

TouchPath international CEO David Myers describes the system: “TouchMES brings full manufacturing, machine control data to the ERP environment in real time, improving company performance.”

TouchPath uses smart, flexible modules that can be bolted together in almost any combination to deliver a customised solution at an off-the-shelf price, deploying systems technology that captures more information for better business performance and faster ROI, according to the company.