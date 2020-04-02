New Datalogic DSM04XX fixed scan module: Big performance in a small package

Apr 02, 2020 Ed Holden

Datalogic has released the DSM04XX Fixed Scan Module, what it describes as the ultimate solution for high performance fixed position scanning in a compact form factor.

Developed to equip a variety of different systems such as kiosks, ticketing machines, access control systems, turnstiles, vending machines, and gas pumps, DSM04XX can be easily integrated into embedded applications and tight spaces, with high performance 1D- and 2D reading capabilities.

The new scan module is available in WVGA and Megapixel models, to cover specific performance needs. The wide-angle model is particularly useful in any application where space is at a premium. It fits into self-checkouts, price verifiers and ticket readers used in the retail industry just as well as in ticket & passport reading solutions and access controls in transportation and logistics environments. With its IP54 particulate and water sealing housing, the module offers rugged and dependable scanning performance in manufacturing applications, such as work in process systems, robotic solutions and AGV’s. Users in healthcare benefit from housing resistant to cleanings solvents and disinfectant solutions, thanks to its high impact resin.

Its small size in combination with its versatile mounting options ensures easy integration into any type of application even when space is very tight. The module comes with a set of mounting hardware that allows mounting from all sides of the device at any angle.

Lastly, the DSM04XX Fixed Scan Module provides simple electrical and mechanical integration for system designers. Included mounting hardware allows mounting from all sides of the device at any angle. Interface options include USB, RS-232 or multi-interface models allowing ‘plug-and-play’ installation perfect for integrators who must support multiple platforms and applications.

The new Datalogic DSM04XX fixed scan module ensures big performance in a small package.