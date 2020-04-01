Sending a parcel to loved ones in self isolation

Apr 01, 2020 Ed Holden

Britain’s parcel courier services continue to pick up from peoples’ front door. Which means everyone with elderly or poorly friends and relatives in isolation, or simply stuck at home social distancing, can still cheer them up by sending them a little gift or their favourite cake – not to mention urgent items unavailable from their local supermarkets.

David Jinks, Head of Consumer Research for the courier and home delivery expert ParcelHero, says it may not be business absolutely as usual, but the vast majority of mailing services and destinations are still available:

“For everyone with a parcel they would like to send to friends and relatives trapped at home by the outbreak, the good news is they can still access a wide variety of courier services to UK and international destinations. Our couriers will still come to peoples’ doors to conveniently pick up packages, following all the latest advice from health professionals. So for anyone wanting to send a son some of his favourite cake, or a mum a Downton Abbey DVD, it’s as easy as ever. Post Offices queues might not be the best idea, but couriers are still able to come to senders’ doors or nominated pick up and drop off points.



“And if families have, say, grandchildren living overseas, our courier partners continue to serve the vast majority of international destinations, so it’s still possible to send them anything from a teddy bear to a toy car, to remind them of home. Don’t send any homemade or perishable foods abroad; however, even in the best of times couriers won’t do that.

“People who have only ever sent parcels from their local Post Office before now may be surprised how easy it is to book a courier service online. Simply enter the dimensions and destination of a parcel, and the sender will see a wide selection of services available to almost everywhere. Our live UK courier services guide will keep everyone updated on which courier services are currently available to a particular destination, so they won’t waste time attempting to book unavailable services.

“One final point that needs emphasising is that people need not be afraid of passing on or catching the virus when sending or receiving domestic or international parcels and non-organic goods. Both the World Health Organisation and Public Health England have confirmed there is no evidence that infection with any type of coronavirus is possible through contact with objects or packages, including those arriving from areas where cases have been reported.

“As the front door becomes the front line, if people are having a parcel picked up or delivered, be aware the driver will keep a 2m distance and won’t be handing devices to sign. Instead they will confirm proof of delivery once the package has been accepted, and may take a photo of your premises as proof. And, to avoid contact entirely, it’s best practice to let all delivery services know a convenient area such as a porch where parcels can be left safely.