Lumenia Consulting hosts 15th ERP HEADtoHEAD event – Same great event, but on-line

Apr 01, 2020 Ed Holden

The Coronavirus/Covid-19 outbreak is affecting the world and challenging us all to change how we do business, as a direct result, Lumenia Consulting were forced to host their 15th Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event as a virtual on-line event. The event facilitated buyers of ERP to compare 11 leading ERP vendors and their solutions.

Facilitated by leading independent ERP consultants, Lumenia Consulting, who would have preferred to host a physical event as had been planned, but in the circumstances they endeavoured to make the live virtual event as successful as they could under the current climate.

A new App was designed with event partners CrowdComms and Outsourced Events and GoToWebinar was used as the event platform, giving the attendees the opportunity to interact with presenters by asking questions and participating in polls.

The event kicked off with an introduction to the virtual event by Lumenia’s Consulting Manager, Ian O’Toole which was followed by a pre-recorded session of elevator pitches when all 11 vendors had four minutes each to introduce themselves to the attendees and convince them as to why they should attend their demonstrations. The delegates then chose the live demo sessions that they wanted to attend, divided into Finance, Production, Procurement, Supply Chain, HR, Projects & Sales.

Delegates also had the chance to listen to three engaging vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting, on ‘Are you ERP Ready?’ ‘ERP Product and Vendor Selection in the Public Sector’ and ‘Characteristics of successful ERP Projects’.

The winner of the “ERP HEADtoHEAD Best Vendor Demonstration - UK 2020” was Leading enterprise software vendor IFS, demonstrating IFS Applications, with an overall delegate satisfaction rating of 85.71%, their 2nd consecutive win. In close second and third positions where Aspera Solutions and In Cloud respectively.

While the event was not without its challenges as we all adapted to the new virtual platforms, it ran smoothly with high satisfaction from both the vendors and attendees alike.

The next event takes place in Dublin, Ireland on 13/14 October 2020. For further information and to pre-register check out the event website www.erpheadtohead.com