AVEVA acquires production accounting capability from MESEnter to drive customers’ digital transformation

Mar 30, 2020 Ed Holden

AVEVA, the engineering and industrial software solutions provider, has acquired production accounting software from South Korean based company MESEnter to complete AVEVA’s value chain optimisation solution.

MESEnter’s software offering, previously branded MES ENTER ErrorSolver and now rebranded AVEVA Production Accounting, has been proven and tested by major producers in the continuous process industries since 2005. It opens the opportunity to improve accuracy of planning models, manage operations performance, identify loss detection and faulty instrumentation and ultimately move operations towards a plant-wide reconciliation.

"AVEVA's leadership in optimising across the value chain continues to create new opportunities as part of the digital transformation of refinery, petrochemical and mining operations," said Harpreet Gulati, Senior Vice President, Planning and Operations at AVEVA. "The addition of this technology also provides another integral piece in AVEVA’s process operations portfolio.”

The newly added software will enable AVEVA to deliver a more robust offer that drives profitability across the value chain for its customers. AVEVA Production Accounting software furthers AVEVA’s commitment towards its Value Chain Optimisation strategy to help customers eliminate information silos and integrate critical business processes across their operations.

Building a holistic Value Chain Optimization Strategy

This is yet another example of AVEVA’s continued focus to bring together a complete portfolio geared towards optimizing its customers’ value chains to help drive their digital transformation strategies. The newly acquired software will enable customers to close the loop with prescriptive performance management of their operations, ensuring that actual performance helps to drive decision-making for future planning.

"AVEVA has been a long-time partner of MESEnter and so this technology acquisition makes absolute sense. It presents a great opportunity for operators to efficiently leverage the value available from production accounting to help with material balance and data reconciliation across the plant", said WS Cho, CEO of MESEnter.

AVEVA Production Accounting software has a user-friendly interface which provides a graphical flowsheet environment for creating and maintaining the plant balance models. It allows easy navigation from area to area, utilising intuitive screens from managing data connections, reconciliation steps, model configuration and more. It can also be configured to perform reconciliation around smaller areas of the plant such as compressors, pumps, exchangers, tanks or groupings of process equipment.