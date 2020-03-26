Microlise provides SmartFlow driver & subcontractor management app free of charge during coronavirus crisis

Mar 26, 2020 Ed Holden

Increased levels of consumer buying, fuelled by Covid-19, is resulting in unprecedented supply chain challenges that are likely to continue at heightened levels for longer than traditional peak periods.

With Microlise working with the vast majority of UK supermarkets, as well as other retailers and the hauliers that support these businesses, its systems are underpinning efforts to meet demand.

As many transport operators are currently scaling-up and recruiting additional driving staff, Microlise has announced that it will be making its SmartFlow driver and workflow management app free of charge to existing customers.

SmartFlow is a simple mobile application that supports customers to track the location of temporary or third-party drivers, manage tasks, workflows and communications, and collect proof of delivery information. Users are able to provide the App to subcontractors or contract-based drivers, with set-up taking just minutes, with all the collected data feeding directly into the Microlise solution in place.

The app will be provided free of charge for the duration of the Coronavirus crisis, both to customers not currently using SmartFlow, and to those customers who already use the application, with any increase beyond typical usage incurring no additional charges.

According to Nadeem Raza, Microlise CEO, “Our customers are depending on our mission-critical systems as never before. We are doing all we can to support their efforts and have identified SmartFlow as a valuable support tool in the current climate.

“SmartFlow will allow our customers to add additional capacity, secure in the knowledge that they can manage the operational impact in an efficient, effective and transparent way. We are working closely with our customers during this time to proactively identify areas where Microlise can provide additional support - SmartFlow is just one offering that can be quickly deployed to support operators who need to bring additional drivers on-stream.”

Microlise provides telematics, planning & optimisation, journey management and proof of delivery solutions to many of the UK’s HGV fleet operators, including 14 of the top 15 retailers.