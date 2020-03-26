Manufacturing & Logistics IT - March 2020 edition

Mar 26, 2020 Ed Holden

New Digital Format for 2020.

The digital magazine has been created to be intuitively interactive, easily navigable and optimised for viewing on a desktop or a mobile device.

This new format will enhance the scope and ease of access to information for our readers, at the same time enabling advertisers and contributors to incorporate enhancements to their presentations such as live links, video streams, social media feeds, and other creative content. Naturally this re-birth of the magazine will be more eco-friendly, bypassing the need to produce a paper edition, and thereby reducing the carbon footprint in the physical distribution of copies to subscribers.

We are very excited about the opportunities that this new format will present - we hope you enjoy the read!

Read the issue now.



This edition features a Special Technology Report on Transportation Management Systems (TMS).

For this report, we spoke with a number of leading analysts and vendors within the Transportation Management Systems space about current trends and possible future innovations within this critically important industry sector.

Also included are the usual dedicated technology segments; including:

Transportation Management

Voice-directed Picking

Supply Chain Management

Automatic Identification & Data Capture/ Mobile Computing

Manufacturing

Security

Welcome to the New B2B Content Hub.

All our publications under one roof in the new Content Hub optimised for viewing on a desktop or on your mobile device.

Bookmark the page in your browser - or place a short-cut icon on your mobile device to check back daily for the latest news!