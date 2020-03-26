Datalogic’s handheld computer, the Memor 10, streamlines picking and packing for Van Tilburg’s ever-growing online orders

Mar 26, 2020 Ed Holden

Datalogic, the automatic data capture and industrial automation solutions provider, has announced that Van Tilburg has chosen the Datalogic Memor 10 to streamline the picking and packing process for its growing online sales.

Datalogic comments that Van Tilburg Mode & Sport is the largest independent fashion store in the Netherlands. With a wide range of men and women’s fashion, shoes, children's clothing, sports, lingerie and an outlet store, Van Tilburg is a household name throughout the region.

Director Paul van Tilburg, now the third generation leading the family business, says: “In Nistelrode alone, we have more than 15,000 m2 of retail space. With more than 1,000 brands, we offer our customers everything they need in terms of fashion and sports.”

In 2010 Van Tilburg started selling online, and steady growth means these sales now account for 12 percent of the turnover. However, until recently the way in the orders were processed needed updating to boost efficiency. "Employees walked through the store on the basis of paper picking lists, where the products ordered online were then searched for and picked," Van Tilburg explains. “Because everything was manual, we barely had any insight into the progress and status of orders.” Because the ERP system also needed to be replaced, Van Tilburg started looking for a total solution that included both a new ERP as well as CRM system.

"Picking and packing the online orders was part of that complete solution," explains project manager Erwin Zwijgers. “ACA Fashion Software were chosen as they have knowledge and experience in the fashion world, and they have a standard in-house solution which provided an excellent base for us to extend. Moreover, they continue to innovate, which was important for us as well.”

Together with the ERP supplier, a solution was devised that fitted the fashion shop's approach like a tailor-made suit. The biggest challenge was that the process is different from most other web stores - the complete stock is in the physical stores. Online orders are picked while there are shoppers in the stores and there is a risk that an item ordered online will suddenly no longer be available, because an in-store visitor has just bought the last item. An almost real-time link between the POS system and the online store was therefore crucial.

To overcome this, ACA Fashion Software used the services of ICS Vertex to fine-tune the communication between ScanSuite and the XPRT system supplied by ICS Vertex. To make the order picking process as efficient as possible for Van Tilburg, ICS Vertex added several new features to the scanning solution. “For example, as standard the scanner display now shows an image of the item to be picked, together with the most important article information. For additional details, the operator simply clicks on the photo.

The Datalogic Memor 10 handheld computers fit perfectly with the new method. On the clear, 5-inch display, the image of the displayed item can always be recognised under all circumstances. Moreover, thanks to the 4G functionality, the scanners can also be used without problems in areas where there is no WiFi coverage, meaning orders can be picked even when offline.” For an ergonomic operation, the scanners are supplied with an attachable pistol grip.

“We have now been working with the new system for more than a month. Although too short a time to quantify all the benefits, it is already clear that efficiency has increased significantly,” concludes Zwijgers. “The new approach saves a lot of time. Moreover, we expect the error rate to decrease and therefore the number of return shipments to decrease as a result of an incorrect pick. That way the service to the customer gets even better.”