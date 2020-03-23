Creating Home Workspaces for Maximum Productivity

Mar 23, 2020 Ed Holden

By Marge Medina, interior design expert.

With news on the COVID-19 pandemic worsening each day, more and more businesses have started implementing work from home policies to contain the virus. This could be sudden and difficult to comprehend for those used to working in standard offices.

However, creating a workspace at home is just a matter of recreating the same office environment that will still ensure that you are productive throughout the day. A few minor adjustments and additions could make a world of a difference in converting any room or area in your home into an ideal workspace.

Lighting

We previously covered the importance of lighting for mood and productivity in the workplace. A survey by lighting supplier LED Hut found that 77% of British adults believe that lighting influences productivity. Working in your home does not make this any different. Natural light is the most ideal, as this can give us the necessary Vitamin D very much needed now that we are cooped up in our homes. You should definitely try to open up as many windows as possible and roll up your blinds. If this is insufficient, you should also look into illuminating your work area with desk lamps, ambient lights with dimming switches, or overhead spotlights. When combined, your different lighting solutions should help you avoid eyestrain from the glare of your computer screens. Take note of the proper positioning of these light sources to avoid shadows or extreme harshness.

Temperature

The temperature of the room can also influence how well you are able to work. While debates in the office on the most ideal temperature tend to be heated, the good thing about working from home means that you can adjust the temperature to what is most suitable for you. Since you will be spending more time at home, frequently used utilities and appliances will be working double time. Home maintenance advice from HomeServe outlines the need to have boiler and heating coverage to ensure that you are properly protected in case they can’t handle the extra use. This may be a small price to pay for your overall wellbeing and enhanced comfort throughout the day, especially when unexpected breakdowns arise.

Ergonomic Furniture

Being sedentary for the majority of the day – now that you won’t be stepping out or moving around for meetings – could cause major physical ailments. Spending hours in the same position could lead to carpal tunnel syndrome or chronic back pain. James Stephenson and Rich Mintzer discuss the concept of ergonomics in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Ultimate Homebased Business Handbook as a concept you should keep in mind when picking out furniture for your home office. This is the study of retaining the proper body positions that are both comfortable and necessary for maintaining physical health over time. Having the right ergonomic chair with proper lumbar support may be the most important piece of furniture, but other basic things to consider are a desk with adjustable height, the position of your computer monitor or laptop stand, and a properly angled mouse and keyboard.



When creating the ideal home workspace, it’s all about balancing creativity, resourcefulness, and comfort to recreate the conditions in an office that are most conducive to work. This has also become pertinent to your safety. To stay updated on the latest news and trends without leaving your homes, read more on LogisticsIT.



Author:

Marge Medina is an interior design expert who specialises in offices and dens. She is starting a line for ergonomic furniture and contributes frequently to magazines and publications.