EDI as a Service from Data Interchange enables new revenue and growth opportunities for the IT channel

Mar 19, 2020 Ed Holden

EDI software provider, Data Interchange, has launched a partner-centric version of its DiNet service. This latest offering creates innovative partnership opportunities for the IT channel to provide enhanced EDI services and expertise to their customers, powered by Data Interchange.

Departure of the UK from the EU means manufacturers are starting to place pressure on their supply chains and face challenging conditions across the globe offering a heightened opportunity for the IT service and solution providers. It allows business partners who are already established selling their own products, services and expertise into retail, manufacturing, automotive, logistics etc. to extend services and discover incremental revenue from this cloud-based solution.

Robert Steiner, CEO of Data Interchange, explains: “EDI has been viewed as difficult and specialised in the past, but today it embraces new web and cloud-based technology that can bring any size business in the supply chain into the EDI fold. The latest version of DiNet means partners can now quickly and easily integrate their services with our EDI solutions, connecting to thousands of trading partners worldwide. This enables partners to expand their own solution portfolio creating additional revenue streams by capitalising on the industry trend toward cloud-based EDI managed services.”

Catherine Donaldson, Sales and Marketing Director, added: “We’re embarking on a fast-track channel recruitment programme and as such have created a comprehensive sales and marketing programme to support our partners in extending their services in this rapidly growing market sector.”