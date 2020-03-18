Compare leading ERP solutions at the 15th Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event.

Mar 18, 2020 Ed Holden

If you are you in the market for a new ERP? Or frustrated with your current ERP system? The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event offers a unique opportunity to compare the leading ERP vendors and their products.

Taking place virtually on the 24th & 25th March, the leading ERP vendors will go head to head to demonstrate their ERP solutions. It is the perfect opportunity for senior finance or IT managers to efficiently review and compare the leading ERP systems.

The on-line event takes place over two days and is facilitated by Lumenia Consulting. Lumenia will be using a newly developed Delegate App and GoToWebinar software for the event. Which will give the attendees the opportunity to interact with presenters by asking questions and participating in polls. The Delegate App will provide all the information needed about the event and the software being presented, it will also provide contact details for all of the software vendors, to allow for interaction post event.

Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4 HANA, IFS, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP Business ByDesign, QAD, Unit4, and SAP Business One.

On Day 1, all vendors take part in an ‘Elevator Speech’. During this recorded session vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their live on-line demo. Delegates can then choose to attend sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, HR, Supply Chain, Projects or Sales. Each on-line live demonstration is based on defined high-level scripts which makes it easier to make system comparisons.

Day 2, Attendees can also hear thought-provoking, vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on ‘Are you ERP Ready?’, ‘ERP Product and Vendor Selection in the Public Sector’ and ‘Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects’. Delegates will again be able to choose to attend live, on-line demo sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, HR, Supply Chain, Projects or Sales.

Registration for the event will be limited to organisations that are potential buyers of ERP.

For further information and to register check out the event website www.erpheadtohead.com

or send an email to info@erpheadtohead.com

Press Contact:

Linda Davey

Marketing Manager

Lumenia Consulting UK Ltd

T: 0207 470 8766

E: info@erpheadtohead.com